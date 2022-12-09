TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a repeat offender who is showing off a little too much skin.

On Friday, the Tulsa Police Department posted photos and videos of a man who is suspected in three burglaries.

Investigators say the suspect broke into gas stations using a large rock or piece of concrete to break the glass. Then, the suspect brought a trash can into the stores to steal dozens of cartons of cigarettes.

In all, the suspect got aware with about $20,000 worth of cigarette cartons.

“In each of the burglaries, the suspect has his face covered, but each time, he exposes his intergluteal cleft to security cameras,” the Tulsa Police Department posted on Facebook.

The department is now calling the suspect the “Plumber’s Crack Bandit.”

To see all the photos and videos, click here.

“We realize recognizing the suspect may be difficult because his face is entirely covered. However, if you happen to recognize his derriere, or have information, we ask that you call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS,” the post read.