OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this weekend, you might be able to visit a local museum for free.

Bank of America’s Museums on Us program allows Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank credit and debit cardholders to receive free general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s museums.

Cardholders can visit the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 free of charge.

Museums on Us is partnered with over 225 institutions in 123 cities across the U.S.