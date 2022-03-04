OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Looking for weekend plans? Thanks to Bank of America’s Museums on Us program, Bank of America cardholders can get free weekend general admission to three of Oklahoma City’s iconic museums.

Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit cardholders can visit the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, free of charge this weekend.

If you’re planning a trip out of town this weekend, use the Museums on Us Location Finder to search for participating cultural attractions.

Museums on Us is partnered with over 225 institutions in 123 cities across the U.S.

Museums on Us takes place the first full weekend of every month.