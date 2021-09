OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bank robbery suspect was taken into custody on Thursday thanks to the quick thinking of a bank employee.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the Arvest Bank in downtown Oklahoma City and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The bank teller complied and gave the suspect some cash.

As the suspect left the bank, the employee decided to follow the alleged suspect to a nearby restaurant and call police.

At that point, officers arrived and arrested the man.