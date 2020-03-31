Banks warning customers to stay alert as scams emerge

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many businesses are working to make sure that customers do not contract a deadly virus, another business wants to make sure you are financially safe.

IBC Bank says that the community is shifting to increased online shopping and remote work as a result of COVID-19.

Now, scammers are working to take advantage of the change. Already, there have been reports of emails circulating that promise new information, the availability of a vaccine, or even posing as a charity seeking a donation.

“As a community bank, the financial safety of our customers is a top priority, and we find it essential to take extra precautions during this time,” said IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon. “We will continue to serve our customers for all of their banking needs during this time. Our ATMs, drive-thrus and mobile app are all excellent options to ensure your financial and personal health during the COVID-19 concerns.”

Examine before you click. As consumers, we want to get our information as quickly as possible. However, it is important to assess the email or link you have received to determine if it looks legitimate and properly formatted. If something seems odd, it is safer not to open it. Check the URL. If you are presented with a link, examine it before you click. If it is misspelled, it is a sign that the source could be fake.

Research the retailer. If you receive an email offering great deals on sanitary items, medical supplies and related items, open a new tab and search for that retailer to determine if the deals are valid.

Don't assume safety. Please do not assume a website is safe just because it is formatted as "https." It can be beneficial to install an antivirus program on your device that will alert you of any fraudulent websites.

Guard your financial information. If an email or website is asking for your account numbers, credit card numbers, wire transfers or related personal information, use the safety tips above to ensure you can trust your source.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed or need to verify a purchase on their debit or credit card should contact their bank immediately.