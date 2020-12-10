Bar and club owners meet at Redneck Yacht Club in West Oklahoma City to show unity against Gov. Stitt’s executive order

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some bar and club owners met at the Redneck Yacht Club Wednesday night to show unity against Gov. Stitt’s most recent executive order.

The below section of the executive order concerns bars and restaurants:

Redneck Yacht Club owner Daniel Capps said Tuesday that he was cited $750 recently by the Oklahoma ABLE commission for violating Stitt’s executive order, citing he was serving drinks after 11 p.m.

So, Capps decided to invite other bar and club owners to his club along with the ABLE commission to clear up confusion. The commission did not take him up on that offer.

“We have a large group of bar owners that are confused,” Capps said.

After being cited by the commission, Wednesday Capps was adamant that he wasn’t going to pay.

“It’s a disagreement, right? I’m not in violation of anything,” he said.

“The $750 dollar ticket they wrote?” KFOR asked.

“No, no, no,” Capps said. “One hundred percent guaranteed won’t be paid.”

Capps and others argue that the order isn’t clear. They said the order forces them to stop serving at 11 p.m. However, they claim it doesn’t explicitly say anything about those still drinking alcohol that was purchased before then.

“We are begging the governor to please clarify and come out and level with the people of Oklahoma,” said Frank Urbanic with the Urbanic Law Firm.

“There’s something definitely wrong,” said Steve Brack, owner of the Western Nights Dance Club in Oklahoma City.

The ABLE Commission sent KFOR a statement that reads as follows:

“We reiterate our gratefulness to the vast majority of responsible business owners voluntarily complying with Governor Stitt’s Executive Order. The Governor’s Order remains abundantly clear to the Commission and compliant operators statewide that on-premise food and beverage activities, including alcohol, are prohibited after 11:00 P.M. While a small handful of bar owners have claimed to be confused, the ABLE Commission has directly discussed the matter in depth on multiple occasions with them. The Commission will continue to take any enforcement measures necessary to ensure the health and safety of the public is protected.” STEVEN A. BARKER, OKLAHOMA ABLE COMMISSION DEPUTY DIRECTOR AND GENERAL COUNSEL

Other bar owners, like James Maxwell, were in attendance. He’s the owner of a small bar called the Friendly Tavern in Noble, Okla. He said he was cited for the same thing as Capps and claimed he wasn’t serving after 11 p.m., rather, people were drinking drinks after 11 p.m. that they bought before 11 p.m.

“We are doing our absolute best to comply with the governor’s executive order,” Maxwell said. “I’d just like clarity. I really want clarity.”

Capps said he plans to have more of these gatherings at other bars. He said the next one will be at Cowboys off Meridian Thursday night.

You can read Stitt’s full executive order below:

Executive Order by KFOR on Scribd

LATEST HEADLINES: