OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The flames engulfing a pair of barns in northwest Oklahoma City weren’t the only thing firefighters were worried about Tuesday afternoon; the wind blowing embers also threatened to take the fire into the nearby fields.

Fire crews were called out to the barns around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said around 4 p.m. that the fire was fully involved and grass fires were starting downwind of the buildings. They also said power lines were down in the area.

OKCFD had 14 units and more than 30 firefighters at the scene, as well as support from the Yukon Fire Department.

There is no information on the cause of the fire at this time.