UPDATE: Bethany standoff ends after Oklahoma County SWAT Team called to the scene

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

UPDATE: The police standoff in Bethany ended on Saturday afternoon after the suspect who barricaded himself was taken into custody.

Bethany Police Department officers were called to an apartment at Hammond Manor in the area of NW 38th and Hammond.

Police learned that a man at the scene threatened to stab his mother.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment after his mother fled from him.

Bethany police called upon the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team to provide assistance.

The standoff ended shortly after SWAT arrived. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

A police official said that the suspect was smoking meth during the domestic incident.

Original Story

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany police are at the scene of a standoff, dealing with a barricaded suspect.

The standoff is occurring in the area of NW 38th and Hammond.

A police official told KFOR that the suspect is barricaded, but the official has not yet provided further details.

It is currently unknown if the suspect is armed, or why police were originally called to the scene.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

