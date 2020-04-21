Follow the Storms
Bass Pro Shops founder to donate 1M face masks to COVID-19 health care workers, including in Oklahoma

Bass Pro Shops

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is donating one million face masks to health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morris is donating FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to health care workers across the United States.

In Oklahoma City, St. Anthony Hospital and Mercy Hospital will each receive 6,000 face masks.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope, a humanitarian organization, will distribute the masks in every Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s community.  

“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “At a time when our healthcare workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of Outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”

