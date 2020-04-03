BCBSOK waiving member cost-sharing for coronavirus treatment

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is waiving member cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, related to treatment for COVID-19.

The waiver applies to costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies.

According to BCBSOK, “the new policy applies to all BCBSOK fully insured group plan, individual and family plan, Medicare (excluding Part D plans), and Medicare Supplement members. BCBSOK will work in partnership with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers.”

The policy is effective for treatment received April 1 through May 31, 2020. The policy will be reassessed by BCBSOK “as circumstances warrant.”

“During this unprecedented time, we want our members to have the security and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to the health care coverage they need,” said Joseph Cunningham, M.D., President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. “Our focus is on assisting our members and helping ease the burdens of those impacted by COVID-19 so they can focus on their health and well-being.”

Other changes announced by BCBSOK in response to COVID-19 include:

Expanding access to telehealth coverage

Waiving preauthorization and members’ cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19

Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills

Lifting cost-sharing for in-network medically necessary services delivered via telemedicine

Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, alternative post-acute facilities until April 30, 2020

Launching dedicated COVID-19 educational websites so members can easily access information and resources around COVID-19

Opening a special-enrollment period for fully insured commercial group account customers