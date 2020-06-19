Be aware of these road closures at Trump rally in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says road closures are underway as President Donald Trump is expected to hold his rally in Tulsa on Saturday night.

This will be Trump’s first rally since the pandemic started, and it will be held at the BOK Center.

Tulsa police released photos on Facebook, saying fencing and barricades started going up Thursday night.

In the purple area of the photo below, which surrounds the BOK Center, the following has been implemented:

On June 19 at 10 a.m. – No vehicles allowed in this area

On June 19 at 3 p.m. – Restricted pedestrian traffic

On June 20 – all day; continued prohibition on vehicles and restricted pedestrian traffic

Police say there is a smaller area near the BOK Center that will be completely off-limits to pedestrian traffic unless you have a ticket for admittance.

People who live in the area and outside of the RSVP area will be allowed to move about by foot up to and during the event.

All cars that are parked in this area will be towed at no charge to the owner. If you car is towed, contact 918-596-9222 and they will tell you where your car has been relocated to.