WEATHERFORD (KFOR) – Southwestern Oklahoma State University is now home to thousands of precious and priceless archives from Oklahoma’s NASA Astronaut General Thomas P. Stafford.

“You got to work hard and be a little lucky,” said General Thomas P. Stafford.

The astronaut and Oklahoman is sharing his wealth of knowledge at the SWOSU Library. The Weatherford native’s archives are creating an atmosphere of inspiration.

“There’s so much stuff. I haven’t seen a lot of it in years,” said the astronaut.

Thomas P. Stafford standing among his history.

The documents filled up about 162 boxes, which contained the 91-year-old’s personal binders, reports, letters and pictures. Some have been locked away in storage and never seen before.

NASA Astronaut General Thomas P. Stafford in his spacefaring days.

“It makes you nervous because these things are priceless,” said SWOSU President, Diane Lovell.

The former Air Force fighter and test pilot is famous for commanding the joint US Soviet venture, which kicked off an era of international cooperation in space. You may remember his famous handshake from 1975 with soviet commander and cosmonaut Alexei Leonov. The exchange led to a lifelong friendship between the two legends.

“When we opened this hatch in space, we were opening back on the Earth, an era in the history of man,” said Stafford at the time.

General Stafford is also one of just 24 people who have ever flown to the moon. The general was the first to fly a lunar module into the moon’s orbit and descended to an altitude of nine miles off the moon’s surface.

In fact, General Stafford is the first NASA astronaut to ever become a general and the first general to fly in space.

“We accomplished so much in a short period of time,” said the general. “If you don’t work, it’s a sin.”

“Literally, he’s taught us all and the students that benefit from him, that the moon is the limit. The sky’s the limit,” said Senator Darcy Jech, R-Anadarko.

Now, the general’s wisdom,, knowledge and teachings are accessible to anyone.

“He has given us inspiration. It’s given us pride. It’s given us a synergy,” said Lovell.

“Be inquisitive. Always think of things,” said General Stafford. “Study hard and do good in mathematics, which is a foundation of all science.”

The archives can be found at the Al Harris library at SWOSU’s campus in Weatherford.