BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Beaver County man has been arrested on a Child Sexual Abuse charge.

Andrew Lackey. Image courtesy Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Beaver Co. Sheriff’s Office requested the bureau’s help in a sexual assault investigation on Wednesday, December 13.

Special agents interviewed the child who had reported being abused. After evidence was collected, the suspect, 48-year-old Andrew Lackey, was interviewed.

Officials say Lackey was arrested based on the information collected during the investigation. He has been booked into the Beaver Co. Jail on a Child Sexual Abuse charge.