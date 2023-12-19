BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Beaver County man has been arrested on a Child Sexual Abuse charge.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Beaver Co. Sheriff’s Office requested the bureau’s help in a sexual assault investigation on Wednesday, December 13.
Special agents interviewed the child who had reported being abused. After evidence was collected, the suspect, 48-year-old Andrew Lackey, was interviewed.
Officials say Lackey was arrested based on the information collected during the investigation. He has been booked into the Beaver Co. Jail on a Child Sexual Abuse charge.