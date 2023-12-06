BEAVER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested after allegedly sending inappropriate images and messages to a minor in Washington.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they were contacted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Washington on October 18 to investigate the inappropriate images and messages.

OSBI special agents identified the suspect as 23-year-old Ruben Arthuro Reyes from Beaver, Oklahoma.

On November 30, investigators served a search warrant at Reyes’ home. Evidence was gathered and Reyes was interviewed by OSBI agents.

Reyes admitted to sending the images and was arrested. He was booked into the Beaver County Jail on charges of Indecent Exposure-Soliciting of Minors and Soliciting Sexual Conduct or Communication with a Minor by use of Technology.