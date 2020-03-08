Beaver, Okla., evacuated as wildfire burns through town

BEAVER, Okla. (KFOR) – The town of Beaver was evacuated as firefighters from at least three fire departments are battling a widespread wildfire.
Strong winds spread the fire about 14 miles from its origin point on Saturday.
Oklahoma Forestry Services officials stated on the Forestry Services' official Facebook page that the wildfire has spread across an estimated 10,000 acres of land.
Both the Oklahoma and Kansas forestry services are at the scene, working to protect structures and build a fire line.
The smoke from the massive blaze is so large that it can be seen on radar.