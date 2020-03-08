Beaver, Okla., evacuated as wildfire burns through town

Radar image of heavy smoke above Beaver, Okla. The smoke is the result of a massive wildfire that caused the town to be evacuated on Saturday.

BEAVER, Okla. (KFOR) – The town of Beaver was evacuated as firefighters from at least three fire departments are battling a widespread wildfire.

Strong winds spread the fire about 14 miles from its origin point on Saturday.

Oklahoma Forestry Services officials stated on the Forestry Services' official Facebook page that the wildfire has spread across an estimated 10,000 acres of land.

Photo of large smoke from the wildfire that caused Beaver, Okla., to be evacuated Saturday. Photo from Oklahoma Forestry Services Facebook page.

Both the Oklahoma and Kansas forestry services are at the scene, working to protect structures and build a fire line.

The smoke from the massive blaze is so large that it can be seen on radar.