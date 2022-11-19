NORMAN, Okla (KFOR) – Both OU and OSU fans say they’re pumped up and ready to brave the cold Saturday for this year’s Bedlam game.

“This is probably one of the biggest rivalries of the whole state,” said John Taylor, an OSU fan.

Saturday’s contest will mark the 117th time the two rivals have squared off.

Taylor was one of many fans getting their RV tailgate’s ready Friday afternoon. Tents were also already pitched all around OU’s campus.

Ramin Lakani traveled all the way from London to catch his first Bedlam matchup, alongside his Sooner-fan friends who were also setting up a tailgate.

“I’m excited, very excited… Boomer Sooner!” said Lakani. “It’s a great rivalry. I’ve heard it’s a great game and lots of fun.”

Meanwhile, young Cowboy fans Tenley and Turner Iven endured Friday afternoon’s frigid temperatures Friday, cheering on their Cowboys as the team buses headed south on I-35.

A list of what is and isn’t allowed inside Memorial Stadium is below:

A spokesman for the university confirmed blankets are also allowed inside.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.