OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beer brewed by the sun?

A local brewery says it has become the first brewery in Oklahoma to use solar power to brew its beer.

Vanessa House Beer Company partnered with local solar energy company EightTwenty to install a solar panel system to power the business.

Organizers say the system has removed 52,700 pounds of carbon emissions from the process so far. That’s the equivalent of planting 395 mature trees in downtown Oklahoma City.

“I’m excited to say Vanessa House is now a producer of energy, not just beer,” said Evan Smith, co-owner of Vanessa House and President of the Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma. “Installing solar with EightTwenty is another step in the right direction of reducing our environmental impact and serving as a steward of our community. By using the sun to brew our beer, we are also minimizing major operational costs, allowing us to continue to innovate and grow our business.”

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 22, Vanessa House Beer Company will release its first batch of sun-brewed beer at an Earth Day celebration.

EightTwenty will be sponsoring ‘Live Solar’ branded pint glasses for the first 50 customers who purchase the new beer on tap.