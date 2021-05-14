Behind-the-scenes look at filming of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re getting our first behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film, which is being shot in Oklahoma.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in the Martin Scorsese film.

The movie is an adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.”

It documents the 1920s slayings of wealthy Osage tribal members after the discovery of oil on their land.

Cody Hammer/ Osage News

Cody Hammer/ Osage News

Shannon Shaw Duty/ Osage News

Shannon Shaw Duty/ Osage News

Cody Hammer/ Osage News

The Osage News was able to capture several phots of filming sets, along with props and extras.

“We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma,” said Scorsese in a news release. “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”