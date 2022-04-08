OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The doors are back open at the Belle Isle Library in Oklahoma City after a $7.8 million renovation and expansion.

Library-goers can now enjoy an open floor plan, two large meeting rooms, five study rooms, a teen area, a children’s area and a programming room in the renovated two-story building, which has now been expanded to a total of 32,000 square feet.

Other additions include new computers and furniture, along with 68,000 books, magazines, DVDs and other forms of media for the public to enjoy.

The grand reopening happened Friday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting and the celebration will continue throughout the weekend with concerts, programs and tours of the Belle Isle Library’s new Maker Space– a place where everyone can use new technologies.

The Better Streets, Safer City Bond Issue, which was passed by voters in 2017, along with a $950,000 donation from Gordon and LaVerne Taylor paid for the multi-million renovation and expansion.

The Belle Isle Library is located at 5501 N. Villa in Oklahoma City.