OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A recently renovated library is preparing for a unique unveiling.

Belle Isle Library is hosting a dusk unveiling of the newly installed Nourish sculpture on Thursday.

The sculpture is almost 8 feet tall and 6.5 feet wide and features powder-coated aluminum and colorful art glass.

It also features an excerpt from United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo’s poem Remember. “You are this universe, and this universe is you.”

The unveiling will be held at 8:30 p.m. on July 7.