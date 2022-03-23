OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A newly-renovated library will soon be opening its doors to the public in Oklahoma City.

The community is invited to celebrate the reopening of the Belle Isle Library, located at 5501 N. Villa Ave., beginning April 8.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. on April 8.

Following the event, a three-day party will be held with concerts, programs, and tours of the library’s new Maker Space. The Maker Space gives guests opportunities to use a 3D printer, a Cricut, and sewing and embroidery machines.

Guests can take pictures at the photobooth, solve a scavenger hunt and listen to performers Casey and Mina, musician Lucas Ross and cellist Sam Kahre. Other programs include arts and crafts and outdoor games.

“Belle Isle Library is an institution in our city, but even iconic buildings that have produced countless memories need a refresh to stay relevant,” said Mayor David Holt. “This comprehensive renovation reinvigorates the library and ensures it will serve a new generation of residents. My thanks to the people of Oklahoma City for continuing to make these investments in our City.”

The original building was expanded by 12,000-square-feet in the renovation, features an open floor plan, five study rooms, and several specific areas for teens and children.

“The Metropolitan Library System is grateful to the Library Endowment Trust’s planned gift from the estate of Gordon and LaVerne Taylor for the specific purpose of supporting the Belle Isle Library building project,” said Metropolitan Library System executive director Larry White. “Their generous gift empowered the Library Endowment Trust to provide $950,000 to expand the scope of the Belle Isle library project to expand and update library spaces, including brand new meeting rooms which will bear the name of the Taylors. Their generous planned gift will enhance our ability to serve the community’s needs within the Belle Isle community for many years to come. MLS thanks the Gordon and LaVerne Taylor estate and the Library Endowment Trust for their support.”

The $7.8 million renovation and expansion was paid for through Better Streets, Safer City Bond Issue that was passed by voters in 2017 and a generous $950,000 donation from Gordon and LaVerne Taylor.