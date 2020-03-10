Beloved 23 lb. rescue cat, Lunchbox visits News 4, campaigns to become 2020 Cadbury Easter Bunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bonafide pop culture sensation visited News 4 Tuesday afternoon on his quest to become the 2020 Cadbury Easter Bunny.

Lunchbox, the 23-pound rescue cat, brought his sizable charm offensive to News 4 as he campaigned for votes in the prestigious nationwide competition.

Lunchbox is a Top 10 finalist in the 2020 Cadbury Easter Bunny tryouts.

Brooke Massengill with the Oklahoma Humane Society accompanied Lunchbox during his News 4 visit.

The News 4 team interviewed Massengill about the extra-cuddly kitty in the above video.

Lunchbox is black and white and has endearingly warm green eyes. The tip of his left ear is missing, but his spirit is fully intact.

There's a lot of folks looking to adopt Lunchbox, but Humane Society professionals want to get him a bit healthier before he finds his forever home, Brooke said.

Lunchbox's cuteness, sweetness and extra-plumpness is not all that he's got going on. He's in the Cadbury Easter Bunny competition as a rescue animal advocate.

Lunchbox is one of 10 finalists in the competition. The winner will appear in Cadbury's Easter commercial and receive a $5,000 prize. Voting closes March 18.

Click here to vote for Lunchbox to become the 2020 Cadbury Easter Bunny.