MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.

You might remember her positive attitude and bright smile from our Pay It 4ward segment.

“Everybody loves Jessie,” Gidget Greenlee told KFOR in April. “Everybody. They love her attitude, her work ethic, her friendliness, her customer service, everything about her.”

Jessie Jones was a single mother who was fighting cancer, all while trying to go back to school and work full-time.

Jones worked as a carhop at the Sonic at 19th and Telephone Road in Moore. She had been working full-time and going to school for aviation mechanics when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Her customers all noticed when Jessie stopped coming to work.

She was so loved that three separate customers all nominated her for KFOR’s Pay it 4ward award.

“I care about you guys so much,” Jones said in April. “You guys have made such a difference in my job. Coming into work and seeing you guys smiling every day and being so sweet and praying for me, I appreciate that so much.”

Sadly, KFOR has learned that Jones has passed away.