Beloved Cherokee Nation employee passes away due to COVID-19

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation is mourning the loss of another employee who lost their life due to COVID-19.

On April 13, Cherokee speaker Faye Deason, 63, of Stilwell, passed away from the COVID-19 virus.

Deason worked at the Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center’s diabetic clinic front desk.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says Deason was a “caring and devoted employee of the Cherokee Nation for 25 years, always wanting to help Cherokee citizens, many of which coped with diabetes.”

She also was “instrumental in preserving” the Cherokee language, and never missed a Cherokee Speaker’s Bureau meeting.

“My family and the entire Cherokee Nation is devastated by this unforgiving COVID virus and the many wonderful citizens it has taken from us too soon,” said Hoskin. “We pray for the Deason family, Faye’s husband Mike, their son Raven and daughters Alicia, Carla and Mary during this difficult time.”

She enjoyed sewing, antiques and spending time with her grandchildren.

Earlier this month, the Cherokee Nation announced citizen and director of the tribe’s Self Governance Department Karen Ketcher, of Stilwell, passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Related Content Cherokee Nation mourning loss of beloved employee who died due to COVID-19 complications