Beloved fall event, Pumpkinville, returns to downtown Oklahoma City with 30,000 pumpkins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s one of Oklahoma City’s most treasured fall traditions… It’s Pumpkinville at Myriad Botanical Gardens!

This year, there’s no place like Pumpkinville. The fall event is taking on a Wizard of Oz theme.

Pumpkins, crafts, snacks… and more pumpkins. There’s about 30,000 of them to be exact! It’s all waiting to be discovered in downtown Oklahoma City.

“People can walk around. We have face painting. We have Paint-A-Pumpkin. We have food that our team right here has made from like apple pies to banana bread,” said Eric Himan, director of events at Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Himan said he and his team have been working for months to create the perfect fall event.

“We wanted to make sure coming out of last year, which was a tough year, that we found a theme that was very iconic that people had a connection with,” said Himan.

From the tornado in Kansas, to ruby red slippers, you’ll find it all following the yellow brick road made of pumpkins.

“So we really like the experience of walking through this, is we use the pumpkins to really give you the idea that you are in Oz,” said Himan.

Now through October 24 guests can visit Pumpkinville, as well as its several special events happening at the venue:

Activities:

Story time, weekdays, 11 a.m.

Reading with Glinda the Good Witch, Saturdays, 11 a.m.

Free Crafts

Pre-registered crafts, Monday-Friday, 1 p.m.

Paint-A-Pumpkin, $5

Face painting, $5-$8

Ride the Pumpkinville Express, Saturdays and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

Special events during Pumpkinville

Sensory night sponsored by Bank of Oklahoma

Tuesday, October 12, 6–7:30 p.m., $8 per child member child; $12 nonmember child, Children 2 and under FREE, Accompanying adults FREE

Pre-registration is encouraged at myriadgardens.org

This is an event for families and their children with sensory needs. The event provides a more controlled environment to experience our fall festival. No loud music and smaller crowds. Your entry fee includes complimentary rides on Mo’s Carousel and Pumpkinville Express Train rides throughout the Gardens.

Toto’s Spooky Pooch Parade sponsored by Hudiburg Subaru and OKC Vet Campus

Sunday, October 17, 2:30 p.m., Children’s Garden, $5 per member dog, $10 per nonmember dog

Pre-register at myriadgardens.org

Dress your pup in their best costume and come down to PUPkinville! Drinks and food will be available for purchase while watching pups show off their looks inside Pumpkinville. Prizes for best costumes.

Pumpkinville Happy Hour Party

Friday, October 22, 6–8 p.m., Children’s Garden, $10 member; $15 nonmember

Space is limited, pre-registration encouraged at myriadgardens.org

Enjoy a night out at Pumpkinville with your partner or friends! Grab a drink and food, stroll through the décor, take pictures and revel in the fall atmosphere. With limited capacity, this is a great way to enjoy Pumpkinville without all the hustle and bustle.

Trick or Treat and Costume Contest

Saturday, October 23. 6–8 p.m., Children’s Garden, $8 for members, $13 for nonmembers

Space is limited, pre-registration encouraged at myriadgardens.org

Looking for a safe, fun and unique way to Trick or Treat with your kids? Look no further. The full cast of Wizard of Oz, along with staff and volunteers, will be positioned throughout the Children’s Garden to pass out candy. You will remember this magical night for many years to come.

Classes at Pumpkinville

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays, 1-2 p.m., Pre-registration Preferred, Walkups Welcome, Member $5, Nonmember $15, Includes entrance into Pumpkinville

Register at myriadgardens.org

Crabby Apples | Mondays

October 11 & 18

From seed to tree to fruit, learn all about this delicious fall crop and how they grow! We will dissect an apple to learn more about this delicious fruit and talk all about the science and history behind them. We will press our own apples for an apple cider tasting and enjoy an apple-themed craft.

Scarecrow’s Pumpkins

Tuesdays, October 12 & 19

Explore the inside of a pumpkin and learn all about this fall staple. Prepare for ooey-gooey fun as we dissect our pumpkins. We will finish off by making our own scarecrow and harvesting our own bags of seeds to take home to roast!

Tinman Tin Can Planters

Wednesdays, October 13 & 20

Learn about our favorite cool-weather flower, the pansy, and fall vegetables such as lettuce, greens, and more! We will design and decorate our own Tin Man tin can planters and pot them up with your choice of pansies or lettuce seed for your own little piece of Fall magic.

The Cowardly Lion Learns to be Brave

Thursdays, October 14 & 21

The garden is home to critters galore that may seem scary but are actually very helpful! From spiders to bees to snakes, they all play an important part in our local ecosystems. We will read stories, learn about these creatures, and make our very own creepy crawlies to take home. Let’s get acquainted with these friends and earn our badge of bravery!

Pumpkinville is open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 8-24. Cost is $8 per person, free for ages 2 and under and free for members. This is a fundraiser for the Myriad Gardens Foundation.

Family memberships cost $65 and entitles up to eight members of the same household to enter Pumpkinville, plus year-round free admission to the Crystal Bridge Tropical Conservatory, which is currently closed for renovation. You can learn more by visiting the Myriad Botanical Gardens website.

“It’s all a really great experience. So come on down,” said Himan. “There’s stuff for everybody and then get to see how our team designed this experience for you.”