OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A beloved member of KFOR’s extended family has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Chef Scotty Irani has been a regular figure on KAUT’s Rise and Shine since 2015 with “In the Kitchen with Scotty,” where he inspired viewers to try their hand at new dishes and techniques.

However, you may have noticed his absence in recent years.

In August of 2020, Scotty was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

After his diagnosis, he worked to raise awareness about the disease and encouraged others to pay attention to the early warning signs.

While spending hundreds of hours undergoing chemotherapy, Scotty still found time to create delicious recipes and meals.

Following a recent diagnosis of liver cancer, Scotty passed away on April 7. He was 52.

Chef Scotty will be remembered for his love of life, vibrant personality, and as he would say ‘the pièce de résistance’ – his passion for cooking.