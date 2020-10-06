Beloved Oklahoma City elementary teacher passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Students and staff members at an Oklahoma City elementary school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Public School District confirmed to KFOR that a fourth-grade teacher at Kaiser Elementary School has passed away.

Details surrounding her death have not been released.

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of Laurie Cochran, 4th grade teacher at Kaiser Elementary School and longtime member of TeamOKCPS,” an email from Kaiser Elementary Principal Susan Combs read.

Officials say since the district is still closed due to COVID-19, they will not be providing the normal in-person counseling services.

