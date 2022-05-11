OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pastor of an Oklahoma City church renowned for its many charitable acts is headed to court following his arrest last year.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Pastor Scobey and other community members were peacefully protesting the night before Julius Jones was set to be executed.

A demonstration of civil disobedience in support of Julius Jones.

Scobey was arrested and charged with two counts of obstructing a roadway and refusing to comply with a lawful order.

“I was absolutely exercising my First Amendment rights,” said Scobey. “Anytime your First Amendment rights are violated, a person like me for sure, we don’t take that lightly.”

Scobey was the only person arrested at the scene and is now facing obstructing an officer and failure to disperse charges for crossing barricades and standing in the street.

On Thursday, Scobey’s case will go before an Oklahoma County judge for a motion hearing.

Scobey’s attorneys are expected to ask the judge to set a trial date.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, through Scobey’s leadership and the good work of his parishioners, has given hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of food and furnishings to community members in need in recent years.