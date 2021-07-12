Beloved Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A beloved Oklahoma musician who is well-known for his contributions to bluegrass music has passed away.

Byron Berline was a Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with musicians like Vince Gill, Bob Dylan and Elton John.

In American music circles, Berline’s name is synonymous with anything fiddle-related, and he is renowned for his contribution to bluegrass music.

In addition to his work on the music scene, he also had a well-known store called the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie.

“He’s literally everywhere,” Stephen Tyler, a managing partner at the Tower Theatre, told KFOR in 2019. “Everybody knew what the Double Stop was, everybody knew who Byron was.”

Berline’s Double Stop Fiddle Shop was home to the largest collection of violins and bows in Oklahoma.

On Sunday, the American Banjo Museum announced that Berline passed away.

“Along with many musicians, fans and family, the museum lost a great friend with the passing of Byron Berline. Casting pride on Oklahoma anywhere and anytime he performed, Byron’s storied career is legendary. Yet he was as accessible and kind as a person could be. Already missed, Byron left this world a better place than he entered,” the museum posted.

Berline was 77-years-old.