OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Next time you’re about to board a plane, you may see a four-legged friend roaming the Will Rogers World Airport.

On Monday, WRWA officials introduced their “new friend,” Benson, on Facebook.

Benson just started working at the airport with partners from H.A.L.O., Human Animal Link of Oklahoma.

Benson is a “super sweet” therapy dog and loves belly rubs.

Airport officials say next time you see him at the airport, “give him some snuggles.”