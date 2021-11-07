(STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Oklahoma using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Oklahoma Christian University (Edmond)

– Acceptance rate: 67% (1010-1240 SAT)

– Net Price: $22,137

#9. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma (Chickasha)

– Acceptance rate: 64% (820-1010 SAT)

– Net Price: $8,798

#8. East Central University (Ada)

– Acceptance rate: 59% (930-1140 SAT)

– Net Price: $9,893

#7. Oklahoma Baptist University (Shawnee)

– Acceptance rate: 57% (990-1220 SAT)

– Net Price: $23,175

#6. University of Central Oklahoma (Edmond)

– Acceptance rate: 84% (— SAT)

– Net Price: $15,894

#5. Oklahoma City University (Oklahoma City)

– Acceptance rate: 75% (1100-1300 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,264

#4. Oral Roberts University (Tulsa)

– Acceptance rate: 68% (990-1240 SAT)

– Net Price: $20,872

#3. University of Oklahoma (Norman)

– Acceptance rate: 80% (1110-1310 SAT)

– Net Price: $21,804

#2. Oklahoma State University (Stillwater)

– Acceptance rate: 70% (1060-1280 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,325

#1. University of Tulsa (Tulsa)

– Acceptance rate: 36% (1090-1360 SAT)

– Net Price: $23,940