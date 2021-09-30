Best known strategies to prevent Alzheimer’s disease

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will come together in October and walk to end Alzheimer’s.

The ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is held each year to raise money and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Over six million people across the United States are afflicted by Alzheimer’s. It’s projected that nearly 13 million people will have Alzheimer’s by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association website, Alz.og.

One in three seniors die from Alzheimer’s. The disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. Alzheimer’s and dementia deaths increased 16 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the website.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Dr. Melinda Cail from Primary Health Partners visited KFOR on Thursday to discuss how to stave off Alzheimer’s. Watch the above video for that information.

Visit Primary-HealthPartners.com for more information on Dr. Cail’s practice.

Go to act.alz.org to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More information on Alzheimer’s can be found at www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/facts-figures.

