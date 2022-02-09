NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A best-selling author and New York Times columnist will deliver the commencement address during the University of Oklahoma’s graduation ceremony in May.

David Brooks. Photo provided by University of Oklahoma.

David Brooks, best known as an op-ed columnist for The New York Times, will deliver the commencement address at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, in the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, according to OU officials.

Brooks has been a columnist for the iconic newspaper since 2003. He is also a regular commentator on “The PBS NewsHour” and NPR’s “All Things Considered.” He writes and commentates about culture, politics and social sciences.

“As one of the top public intellectuals of our time, in his writings David Brooks inspires us to build community and seek a life of purpose,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “His deep reflections on society and culture – our values, the importance of personal relationships, defining true happiness and joy – are timely messages for our graduates as they set out on the next chapter of their lives.”

Brooks wrote several books, including The Road to Character, a No. 1 New York Times best-seller that explores the path to more meaningful inner life and explains why selflessness leads to greater success.

He recently wrote a second book, The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, in which he draws on personal experience to explore what he considers the attributes that exemplify a meaningful, purposeful life.

Brooks teaches at Yale University and is an American Academy of Arts and Sciences member.

He joined the The Weekly Standard during the magazine’s inception, serving as senior editor, and worked for nine years at The Wall Street Journal in a range of positions, including op-ed editor. He also served as a contributing editor at Newsweek and the Atlantic Monthly.

Visit www.ou.edu/commencement for more information about OU’s graduation ceremony.