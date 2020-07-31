Bethany apartment resident frustrated with ‘flushing’ fines, ongoing raccoon problem

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – For a second time since May, residents at a Bethany apartment complex say they are dealing with a raccoon problem.

The last time KFOR was at the Williamsburg Apartments in Bethany, a resident said she was dealing with problems with raccoons.

Now, another resident says she’s also dealing with the pesky critters, but there is another issue.

“Please do not flush toilet paper, nappies, sanitary towels and paper towels, and then in all capital letters NOTHING AT ALL. If the building gets backed up again, we will charge a $100 fee,” Danielle Lang read from a note issued to some Williamsburg Apartments residents.

Already frustrated with months of disrepair at her apartment, she says a ban on toilet paper was a tipping point.

When her sister went to management, she says they confirmed the message.

“They told her, ‘No, you cannot flush toilet paper,’” Lang said.

A text message later clarified toilet paper was the only flushable item but this is just part of a long line of problems.

“Sometimes when it’s hot, upstairs can smell like an odor of urine and feces,” Lang said, adding that the critters haven’t left.

In addition to the smell, there is also a problem with the noise.

“Sounds like they’re playing basketball or moving furniture around,” she said.

The noisy neighbors are constantly waking her young son up at night.

“And I’m like,’You know, it’s the raccoons,’ and it’s pretty sad to tell your kid that, ‘It’s just the raccoons, go back to sleep,’” she said.

Now, Danielle is warning others who might consider calling this apartment complex home.

“Don’t move there, don’t fall for the antics of new management and things like that because we’ve been there through nine managers and nothing has changed,” she said.

Lang says Bethany Code Enforcement was told the “toilet paper” portion of the notice was a typo.

KFOR has reached out to the apartment complex and management multiple times for comment.

