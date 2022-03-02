BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investing in the future of Oklahoma children overcoming some of life’s greatest challenges – the longstanding children’s rehabilitation center in Bethany is making changes to better meet their needs.

The center is re-branding and expanding.

Families often find themselves here as they are facing major life changes.

The hope is the changes to this facility will help make that process even better.

“What we want to do is provide hope,” said Bethany Children’s Health Center CEO Nico Gomez. “We want to provide light. We want to provide an opportunity for them to see there’s opportunity for their children to thrive again.”

Since 1909, children from across the state – and country – have come to Bethany, Oklahoma to find that hope and adjust to a new normal.

“Helping kids with complex care needs, you know, spinal cord injury, brain injury, people who have suffered some traumatic incident physically and this is a place for them to recover and restore and get back home,” Gomez said.

Formerly known as the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, the newly renamed Bethany Children’s Health Center has seen some recent additions – giving families a chance to adjust to a new routine and a new way to have fun.

“While we don’t make promises on things that are going to be the same as they were before, what we can do is we can use medicine and technology to make things better,” Gomez said.

To keep making things better, leadership says it’s time to grow.

Plans are in the works to improve their current 25-year-old building and grow the facility so more children and their families will have a place to go in their time of need.





Photos courtesy: Bethany Children’s Health Center

“We need to make sure that we have it ready for not only in the next 25 years, but for patients who are here today to make sure they have the best available technology and comfort so family can really engage in their care,” said Gomez.

They hope to start construction by this time next year.