Bethany creates incentive package to bring filmmakers to community

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – If city leaders in Bethany get their wish, filmmakers will soon take notice of the community just east of Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, the Bethany Economic Development Authority announced that it created an incentive package for qualifying filmmakers.

Officials say they hope the incentives will attract movies, commercials, and television shows.

“Our city has so much to offer; convenient metro location, beautiful universities, numerous parks, a diverse selection of shops, and restaurants,’ said Bethany Mayor Nikki Lloyd. “We’re excited to share all of the wonderful things happening in and around our hometown community through Oklahoma’s burgeoning film community.’

The organization says it has set aside $20,000 annually to offer incentives to filmmakers who want to use Bethany in filming.

All incentives are tied to local spending in order to continue improving the local economy.

“Oklahoma is quickly becoming known as a location for film making,” said BEDA Chair Dr. Mark Privott. “Bethany wants to be at the forefront for that industry within Oklahoma.”

Officials say they are working to make Bethany an Oklahoma Film Friendly City by the end of November.