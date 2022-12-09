BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – According to Bethany Fire and Rescue, multiple busses caught fire at Southern Nazarene University around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Bus fires near SNU campus. Image courtesy Bethany Fire and Rescue.

According to a Facebook post from Bethany Fire and Rescue, Bethany E1 and L1 tended to multiple bus fires on Friday with the assistance of Warr Acres E23. Officials say they responded shortly after 7 a.m. on December 9.

Bethany Fire says firefighters worked quickly to limit the spread of the fire to nearby fleets and structures. The post also said no civilians were harmed during the fire but a firefighter received a minor injury to the hand.

Firefighters tending to bus fires. Image courtesy Bethany Fire and Rescue.

