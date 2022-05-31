BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Bethany are providing more information about a recent boil order that has been put in place for residents within the city limits.

On Tuesday, city leaders announced that the Department of Environmental Quality has agreed to localizing the boil order specific to the area of impact.

The boil order remains in effect for the following boundary areas:

N.W. 23rd from Council to Rockwell

N.W. 28th Terrace from Council to Alexander

Council from N.W. 28th Terrace to N.W. 23rd

Alexander from N.W. 28th Terrace to N.W. 21st.

Boil order map. Credit: City of Bethany

Officials say further testing by the Department of Environmental Quality will continue in this area.

If you live in the impacted area, please continue to follow the boil order and take all precautionary measures.