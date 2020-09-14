Bethany man speaks out after being shot in armed robbery

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who was shot after a group of people followed him home is speaking out.

Ian Galliers says he was pulling into his apartment complex when he noticed a car behind him.

“I saw their headlights just like inching behind me,” he said.

Then, two men got out.

“It was two of them to begin with, and the shorter one knocked on my window, trying to get my number to call me about some bud, and then, ‘I ain’t got nothing for you,’ and then all of a sudden, I started walking, hear from behind, a second person walks up and says, ‘run your pockets,'” Galliers said.

A gun was pointed at his head, but it didn’t got off.

“Right then, I’m like, ‘this ain’t the scenario,’ so I punched them in the face, and it started from there,” Galliers said. “The shorter one came at me, and I started roughing with him, and the tall one got up and he started firing.”

Galliers was hit twice in one hip and once in the other leg. That bullet went through his leg and hit the neighbor’s door.

He was able to get to his apartment and wake his fiancee for help.

“I just went with it how it came. I don’t have any extra thoughts about it,” he said.

His fiancee, Sarah Castleberry, was worried she might lose him.

“I was freaking out. I was like, those people— we need justice. Those kids need to ask their parents for money, don’t go rob somebody and that’s stupid,” she said.

As for why Galliers thinks he was targeted, “It’s almost 2 in the morning and I’m the only other person on the road so my logic is, ‘let’s try to get that guy,'” he said. “They were asking if I needed any gas, which is a slang term for weed. I guess that’s the bait to see if I had any money.”

Bethany Police say one suspect was under 5’6″, wearing a white tank top and gray sweatpants and the second suspect was about 5’11″, skinny, wearing a black bandanna, black zip up hoodie and dark jeans.

There were two female suspects in the car. Officials say the suspects are believed to be driving a 2005 dark colored BMW.

If you have any information about the case, call police.

