Bethany officials: Water to become unavailable citywide

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany city officials expect water will soon become unavailable citywide as water pressure continues to decrease.

City officials issued a news release Wednesday night, saying the city has had a large number of breaks in both private and public water lines because of the record-low cold temperatures brought on by the winter storm.

Water system pressure has continuously decreased throughout Wednesday because of increased water demand combined with water line failure.

“Sometime overnight we expect that water will become unavailable citywide,” the news release states.

City officials urge Bethany residents to conserve as much water as possible until further notice.

“If everyone can conserve water it will alleviate some pressure on the water system,” the news release states.

Utility crews are working around the clock to resolve the water issue.

“Currently we do not have an estimated time that this will be fixed,” the news release states.