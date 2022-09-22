BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Bethany man is behind bars Thursday after shooting another man near NW 39th Expressway and Rockwell Avenue in the early morning hours.

Jeffery Mitchell has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill after shooting a man in the stomach in what police said was an ongoing feud between the two.

Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“We really didn’t know about the ongoing feud until this morning,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department.

Orefice said they responded to the scene near NW 42nd Street and Divis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

“From what the caller said on 911, she advised that her son had just shot somebody,” Orefice said.

Police detained Jeffrey Mitchell on scene while they tried to figure out what was going on.

“During that time, we received another call from OnCue, just right around the corner that they had a gunshot victim in the store,” Orefice said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but Orefice said he has since been released.

After gathering details, Orefice said Mitchell told them he caught the victim messing with a car at their home.

“That’s still debatable,” Orefice said. “They’re still trying to investigate that. We don’t know if he was actually trying to steal it or just vandalize it.”

Orefice also said the shooting happened roughly 100 yards away from the home where it started.

The details from there remain unclear as they are in the early stages of the investigation.

“But as of right now, there’s enough probable cause for an arrest for the charge of shooting with intent,” Orefice said.

KFOR did go up to the home where it started. The woman that answered the door said she didn’t want to speak with us. Orefice said they had been called to that area before.