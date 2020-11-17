Bethany PD investigate fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police officers are searching for the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian incident and left the scene Monday evening.
Authorities say a man was hit by a white Dodge Ram near NW 30th and Rockwell while trying to cross the street.
Investigators say the driver did not stop after the collision.
The vehicle is believed to be a 4-door and a 2013-2018 model.
No other information is available at this time.
