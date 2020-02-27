Bethany PD, OKCPD, OK Co. SWAT arrest 4 in connection to dispensary burglaries

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Bethany police, Oklahoma City police and the Oklahoma County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT Team worked together to arrest several suspects in recent medical marijuana dispensary burglaries.

On Thursday, the three departments executed a search warrant at a home in the 8800 block of Aaron Drive in Oklahoma City.

The investigators seized approximately 21 firearms (assault rifles, scoped rifles, semi-automatic pistols), medical marijuana, ecstasy, as well as other items of evidence from the recent burglaries.

They also arrested one adult and three juveniles, but officials say additional arrests will be made as the investigation continues.

The suspects are facing several burglary charges, as well as firearms, conspiracy and drug charges.

If anyone has any further information in reference to the medical marijuana dispensary burglaries, call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323 or Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.