Bethany PD search for suspect in college computer theft

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department is searching for an alleged suspect in connection to recent thefts, including a theft at a local college.

Officials say the man is described as a white male, standing 5’8″ to 5’11”, weighing 180 to 200 lbs, in his late 30s or early 40s.

Within the past couple of days, the man has entered a local college and stolen a laptop computer.

Authorities say he is also the suspect in other thefts of this nature.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this man or the incident, please call the Bethany Police Department at 405-789-2323.