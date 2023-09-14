Update @ 6:37 p.m. – Chad Meek with the Bethany Police Department says, the missing juvenile has been located safe and is being returned home.

ORIGINAL STORY

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department has confirmed that they are looking a missing boy.

According to police, 10-year-old Russel Hubbard was last seen leaving Western Oaks Elementary on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Russel Hubbard, Image courtesy Bethany Police Department

Authorities say they believe Russel to be wearing a teal blue shirt, navy shorts and a dark blue backpack.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please contact the Bethany Police at 405-789-2323.

This is a developing story.