Bethany police asking for help identifying alleged suspect

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Bethany are investigating after receiving a report of a man exposing himself in public.

Around 8 p.m. on July 17, officers with the Bethany Police Department were called to the Glenn Oaks Shopping Center following reports of a man masturbating in public.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the alleged suspect was gone.

Detectives say they were able to get surveillance video of the incident and garner a description of the alleged suspect.

Officers say the man is a white man, between 25 and 35-years-old, standing 5’9″ to 5’11” tall, and weighing 170 to 180 pounds. He has long brown hair and tattoos on his right arm.

Police released a photo of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the case.

Bethany police asking for help identifying man

If you have any information, call the Bethany Police Department at (405) 789-2323.

LATEST STORIES: