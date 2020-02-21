Bethany police find two dead inside home, say they had been dead for at least one day

A man and a woman were found dead in their home at NW 43rd and Rockwell Thursday afternoon.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and a woman were found dead in their home at NW 43rd and Rockwell Thursday afternoon.

“I was hoping... I was hoping and praying to God that that’s not what it was because nobody deserves to lose their lives,” said a neighbor, Savanna Shuffield.

Shuffield’s neighbors had been missing for days. The last time she saw the couple was Monday in their front yard.

“They were outside having a verbal confrontation. She said that he pulled a gun out on her,” Shuffield said.

Worried for the couple’s safety, she called Bethany police. Officers traveled to the neighborhood in response to the reported disturbance.

“They went inside after that, and we haven’t seen them since,” she said.

Days passed and neither showed up for work. Family members even coming by the house, seeing the cars in the driveway, but no trace of the couple. Again, they called 911. This time, officers broke down the front door.

"We made entry into the residence earlier this evening and we found a male and a female inside the residence,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department.

Neighbors reacted to the news.

"It makes me very nervous, yeah. And there's a lot of us around here that are, like, alone raising kids,” said Wendy Benton, who lives nearby.

Bethany police say the two had been dead for at least a day. Right now, they are not identifying the victims and are waiting on more information from the medical examiner for a cause of death.