Bethany Police identify body of Oklahoma man buried in shallow grave

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department says the Medical Examiner has identified the human remains that were found buried in a shallow grave in early June.

On June 7, authorities were called to the home near NW 31st Street and Rockwell Avenue after a decomposed body was discovered in a shallow grave and covered in a tarp.

“It was covered by a tarp, so it was placed there,” Bethany Police Chief John Reid said.

The deceased homeowner’s family told KFOR they believed the body was of their missing relative, 43-year-old Clifton Taylor.

“All we can think about is how painful that must have been and we don’t know how he, how it happened or anything, it’s just, it’s awful,” Holly Taylor said.

Clifton, who lives in Oklahoma City, vanished six weeks ago, according to Holly Taylor.

“We had been trying to call the Oklahoma City police for two weeks, trying to say, ‘Okay, we know now there’s something wrong. Clif would not be gone this long. He missed my mother-in-law’s funeral,’” Holly said.

Now, the Oklahoma County Medical Examiners Office has identified the deceased as Clifton Taylor.

On June 15, Holly Taylor told News 4 detectives confirmed the identity of the body as Clifton and police found more remains on the property during the investigation.

“They went back into the backyard and back into the fire pit and did some more digging and found some more remains,” Holly said.

For now, the family is still waiting on a cause of death and an arrest.

“Just keep our family in your prayers. This is really hard,” Taylor said.