BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Bethany Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured.

“We located one person that was shot in the chest,” said Lt. Angelo Orefice.

Authorities responded to a shooting call at the Western Oaks Apartment Complex near Northwest 23rd Street and Glade Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

“We [had] the actual victim’s apartment, which [was the] crime scene because that’s where he was located,” said Orefice.

Authorities believe the suspect tried to rob the victim before shooting him.

Police arrested the male suspect near the Western Oaks Elementary School. They believe he had been hiding near a playground.

“I don’t know specifically where he actually was detained, but he’d been in that area for quite some time before our officers could get to him,” said Orefice.

First responders provided aid and took the male to a hospital. At last check, the victim went under surgery and was listed in critical condition.

Authorities told KFOR the victim’s wife described the shooter.

The suspect is in custody.