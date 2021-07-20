Bethany Police investigate ‘Blackout Challenge’ TikTok trend suspicious death of Oklahoma child

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – Bethany Police officials are investigating a suspicious death of an Oklahoma juvenile they say could have occurred because of a dangerous TikTok challenge.

Just before midnight on July 19, first responders were called to the Western Oaks Apartments for an unresponsive juvenile.

When officers arrived, they found the child with ligature marks around his neck.

The boy was immediately transferred to OU Children’s Hospital where he died just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“The preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe this incident was not a suicide attempt, but that of a TikTok Challenge or otherwise known as the ‘Black Out’ Challenge, gone wrong,” said Bethany Police.

The investigation is ongoing, but Bethany Police want to warn Oklahoma parents of social media trends.

The loss of a loved one is very traumatic to all and our condolences go out to the family. We would like to warn parents to stay involved with their children and take the time to look what they are doing on social media. Now more than ever due to the lockdowns, kids are bored and looking to occupy their time. Social media is a very influential part of a child’s life and should be heavily scrutinized by parents. Bethany Police Department